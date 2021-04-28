Prayers for hospitalised Reneto Adams

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaicans have raised their voices in collective prayer for hospitalised former Senior Superintendent of Police, Reneto Adams.

Adams was admitted to hospital yesterday, after sustaining an injury at home.

Adams, who left the police force in late 2009, has been described as the most fearless cop, the most loved and respected among the populace, and the most feared by gunmen in his time.

This was evident in the series of social media posts wishing him well, after news broke that he was hospitalised yesterday.

Many people declared that Jamaica could now declare the end of COVID, as the dreaded disease would be no match for the crimefighter.