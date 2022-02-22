Prayers requested for Tommy Lee Sparta

The management team for Tommy Lee Sparta has requested prayers for the artiste who remains hospitalised.

Tommy Lee Sparta was injured during an altercation with correctional officers at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in downtown Kingston on Monday and received numerous injuries.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the artiste's team thanked fans for their continued support.

“This is to inform all supporters, friends, family and fans that we are aware of the situation with our dear family member and client, Leroy Junior Russell, PKA Tommy Lee Sparta. We are monitoring everything very closely.

We truly appreciate all your prayers and positive vibrational energy for his speedy recovery,” the post read.

The comments section under the post was filled with the 'clasped hand' emoji as fellow entertainers and fans poured out support for the artiste.

Among them was dancehall artiste Rytikal who narrowly escaped prison time after he was freed of gun charges earlier this month.

“Yo mi bro, mi heart cry mi g mi. Yuh AFI good fam. Prayer,” Rytikal commented.

Artiste Manager Romeich Major, popular selector Tony Matterhorn, and artistes Beenie Man and Samantha J also showed support for the deejay.

In a release on Monday night, The Department of Correctional Services said that reports received from the acting superintendent on duty are that the Tommy Lee Sparta refused to re-enter his cell following the distribution of breakfast.

“Upon repeat of the command, the inmate hurled his breakfast at the Staff Officer in retaliation. He was subdued by the Officer and both parties received injuries. The inmate was taken to the Medical Orderly on the compound of the institution for examination and later transferred to a public hospital for further treatment,” the statement read.

An investigation has reportedly been launched.

Tommy Lee Sparta has been incarcerated for over a year after he pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in March 2021. He was sentenced to three years in prison.