Pregnant American tourist dies from COVID in Jamaica

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A 34-year-old American citizen, who was a guest at a hotel in Negril, Westmoreland, reportedly died at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James this morning where she was admitted with COVID-19.

OBSERVER ONLINE has learnt that the visitor, who was pregnant, was transferred from the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover on Monday, August 16.

She reportedly arrived at the hotel on August 11 and was scheduled to depart on Monday, August 16.

According to a reliable OBSERVER ONLINE source, the result of Antigen test she did on Saturday, August 14, reportedly came back positive.

More information later.