Pregnant and breastfeeding women urged to get COVID vaccination

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health & Wellness is advising pregnant and breastfeeding mothers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“This is in line with recommendations from the World Health Organisation and having regard to evidence which suggests that pregnant women with COVID-19 are at higher risk of developing severe illness compared to non-pregnant women of reproductive age,” the ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

It said severe illness includes illness that requires hospitalisation, intensive care, a ventilator or special equipment to breathe, or illness that results in death.

The statement added that COVID-19 in pregnancy has also been associated with an increased risk of pre-term birth and of newborns requiring neonatal intensive care. Pregnant women who are 35 years and older or have high body mass index or an existing comorbidity, such as diabetes or hypertension, are at particular risk of serious outcomes from COVID-19 it said.

It also noted that pregnant women, who are vaccinated against COVID-19, as other members of the population, can experience common side effects. These side effects, which it described as “mild and temporary”, include swelling, tenderness and pain at the injection site, fatigue, chills, fever, headache, and nausea.

The ministry said that to help pregnant women determine if they should or should not be vaccinated, they will be provided with information about the risks of COVID-19 in pregnancy, the likely benefits of vaccination and the current limitations of safety data by their health care provider.