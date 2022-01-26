WATCH: Pregnant woman among three injured in Spur Tree crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – A pregnant woman is said to be among three people injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Spur Tree Hill main road on Wednesday.

Police reports are that about 4:00 pm, the driver of a tractor-trailer lost control of the unit, while travelling downhill.

The pregnant woman, who is said to have been a passenger in the heavy unit, jumped from the out-of-control vehicle, before it collided with a motor car.

The impact resulted in both vehicles going off-road into a precipice.



The driver of the tractor-trailer and the driver of the motor car were removed from their vehicles by passersby.



The three injured people were rushed to hospital, where they have been admitted.



Kasey Williams