Pregnant woman among two killed in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A four-month pregnant woman was among two people fatally shot in Westmoreland on Wednesday night.

The deceased are 24-year-old Tascin Copeland, of Nonpareil Road and Dwayne Robinson, a bike taxi operator of a Whitehall address, both in Negril.

Copeland was a pillion on the bike taxi driven by Robinson when upon reaching a section of the Nonpareil Road, the two were ambushed by gunmen at around 11:00 pm.

Robinson reportedly lost control of the motorcycle which crashed into a business establishment.