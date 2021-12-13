Pregnant woman shot dead in downtown Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A pregnant woman was shot and killed on Orange Street downtown Kingston this evening. The OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the incident happened at approximately 6:20 pm. The area is now cordoned off. More details to come.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login