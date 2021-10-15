Pregnant women encouraged to get vaccinated

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Pregnant women are being encouraged to get vaccinated, following an increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) hospital admissions of these women.

The call was made by Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, during a virtual COVID Conversations press briefing by the Ministry of Health and Wellness on Thursday.

Dr Bisasor-McKenzie said while there is a decrease in child hospitalisations, the Ministry has observed that more women who are “pregnant or just delivered [are] being hospitalised with COVID-19”.

She pointed out that all COVID-19 vaccines are safe to be administered during pregnancy and the period of breastfeeding.

The CMO is urging all pregnant women to consult their doctors to be vaccinated and help protect themselves and their unborn child.

Dr Bisasor-McKenzie said, to date, 99.3 per cent of people hospitalised are unvaccinated.

Overall, 12.3 per cent of Jamaicans are fully vaccinated, while 8.2 per cent have taken one dose of a vaccine.

“We're still at a level where we are seeing that the number of cases has a significant impact on hospital services. We really need to get down to less than 200 cases to be in the [safe] zone, where we won't severely impact the rest of the activities in the hospitals to accommodate COVID-19 cases,” the CMO said.