Prepare for increased rainfall, Met Service says

Prepare for increased rainfall, Met Service saysTuesday, October 12, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Meteorological Service (Met Service) is warning Jamaicans to prepare for increased rainfall over the next two days.
According to the Met Service, a Tropical Wave is expected to slowly move westward across the island on Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in unstable weather conditions.
“As a result, the current forecast is for morning showers and isolated thunderstorms across eastern parishes, followed by cloudy afternoons with showers and thunderstorms across most parishes for Wednesday and Thursday,” the Met Service said.
It added that lingering showers are expected especially across eastern parishes on Wednesday night.
Fishers on the cays and banks are being advised to exercise caution as sea conditions are expected to deteriorate in the vicinity of thunderstorms, especially off the south coast.
