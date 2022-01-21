President of Barbados' main opposition party resigns after landslide defeat

President of Barbados' main opposition party resigns after landslide defeatFriday, January 21, 2022
|
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The president of Barbados' main opposition party has resigned following a consecutive landslide defeat to Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Barbados Labour Party (BLP) in Wednesday's general election.
Verla De Peiza tendered her resignation as president of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) on Friday, according to Barbadian media.
In a repeat of the 2018 General Election, Mottley's BLP trounced all contenders, including its biggest challenger, the DLP, in Wednesday's polls — the first in Barbados since the country cast off the British monarchy and transitioned to a republic in November last year – winning all 30 seats in the House of Assembly.
Mottley was sworn in for a second time as prime minister on Thursday.
