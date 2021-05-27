Previously convicted 15-y-o boy now on shooting charge in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A 15-year-old boy, who was in 2019 convicted of unlawful wounding, is now charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm stemming from a gun attack in Westmoreland last week.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 5:45 pm on Tuesday, May 18, a group of men were sitting along the roadway, when the teen reportedly rode up on a bicycle, brandished a firearm and started firing at them.

The men managed to escape unhurt, said the police, adding that the teen was arrested following an intense probe by investigators and subsequently charged yesterday.

The lawmen said the boy's previous conviction emanated from a stabbing incident and he was placed on a one-year correctional order at a juvenile correctional facility. He is the second juvenile to be charged in the parish in two weeks for breaches of the Firearms Act.