PriceSmart to open US$20 million Portmore store on April 12

PriceSmart Inc will open the doors of its US$20 million Portmore store to members starting April 12, the membership club announced on Wednesday.

The portmore store will be PriceSmart's second location – the other outlet located on Red Hills Road in St Andrew – in Jamaica and 50th overall.

It's a move aimed at meeting “growing demand for products and services in Jamaica”, PriceSmart said in a release, noting that the Portmore store is located in a mixed commercial and residential area on Braeton Parkway.

According to the membership club operators, more than 180 direct jobs are being generated with the opening of the Portmore store.

“Indirect positions in areas such as maintenance, construction, services and retail opportunities for small entrepreneurs have also been generated,” PriceSmart said.

The store is housed on 20,000 square metres of land (construction area of 7,073 square metres, more than 4,200 square metres of sales floor), PriceSmart said, adding that under the “Green Club” concept, the building will implement the use of LED lights, solar panels, and sensor lightning for the administrative offices.

In addition, an intelligent system (IVU) will be employed to control power to lighting and air conditioning equipment, and to monitor the club's energy consumption remotely, the release stated.

“With the opening of the Portmore club, new and current members will enjoy a larger, modern shopping club. At this new location, they will have access to more than 375 top-quality item categories such as groceries, fresh products, electronics, furniture, beauty, personal care products, fast food service, and optical service which includes free vision screenings,” the membership club said.

The new PriceSmart Club offers all of its active members the opportunity to acquire merchandise online through Click & Go, a service which allows members to shop and pay online at pricesmart.com, added the release.

Members can choose between picking up their order at the blub or coordinating it to be delivered to their residence or office.

The Portmore club will offer three types of membership:

Diamond or Personal Membership: includes 2 membership cards.

Business Membership: includes up to five membership cards.

Members can use their existing membership to shop at the new Portmore club, while non-members are encouraged to acquire their membership at any of the two shopping clubs. Diamond and Business Members can request an upgrade to a Platinum membership, which allows the accumulation of a two per cent reward on most of their purchases, up to a maximum of US$500.00 annually. Rewards can be redeemed at either club between March and August of each year.