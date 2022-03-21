Prime(us) time for eSports

Gaming products supplier Primus Gaming recently donated equipment to the Jamaica eSports Initiative (JEI) worth approximately $100,000 to aid the increased participation of Jamaicans in eSports competitions.

“The JEI is pleased that Primus Gaming sees the value of eSports in Jamaica. Most global eSports organisations are aligned to hardware providers and the quality hardware from Primus will certainly give us a competitive edge,” said Gregory Moore, JEI Chairman and CEO.

Created in July 2018, the JEI is a not-for-profit organization with the primary aim to cement global recognition for Jamaica in the eSports arena. Moore and Dexton Graham, JEI Lead Tournament Organiser, received the handover from Kaydeon Thomas, Category Manager – Primus Gaming at Intcomex Jamaica, at the JEI headquarter at the Technology Innovation Centre on the grounds of the University of Technology, St Andrew.

“At Primus Gaming, we saw an opportunity to start participating and offering our support on the ground floor,” said Thomas.

The association began in December 2021 when Primus Gaming partnered to sponsor the JEI's Valorant competition, which saw the winners getting Primus Gaming products as prizes.

“We saw the opportunity to offer even more support,” said Thomas.

Primus Gaming donated in the gaming mice, gaming keyboards and headsets product categories. Thomas explained that Primus Gaming mice are programmable to fine tune strategy, have high resolution tracking and ultra-fast button response. The keyboards follow much the same suit with customisation and mechanical switches for smooth operation. Both have RGB lighting, popular with modern gamers.

“Our headsets have virtual surround sound for the serious gamer. This means clear sound for an engaging and immersive experience. It even has on-board volume and vibration controls,” said Thomas.

Moore and Graham welcomed the equipment as the JEI embarks on its most ambitious year yet.

“The products will be used at our HQ for our members to utilise during training, streaming and workshop sessions. Also to take with the team when we attend the Commonwealth Games in the UK this year,” said Moore.

The JEI also plans to attend several international events, including the International eSports Federation championships in Bali, Indonesia, and Global eSports Games in Istanbul, Turkey, plus start a local National eSports League.

“This year will be the first annual national league staged by the JEI. The aim is to consolidate all our events under one banner in order to conduct our qualifiers for team selection more effectively. We are already aware of all the disciplines and will be training for the international events as soon as our national league has concluded,” Moore further added.

They hope this will not be the last of Primus Gaming's involvement.

“Our commitment to the JEI is that they will also have access to use our other products including gaming chairs and microphones by request on loan,” said Thomas.