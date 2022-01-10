Prime Minister Andrew Holness announces cabinet changes

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced changes to the Cabinet.

Among the major adjustments are the reappointment of Floyd Green to the executive; Robert Montague being moved from the Transport Ministry to Economic Growth; and Pearnel Charles Jr being given responsibility for the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

The newly appointed ministers will be sworn in at a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Full story to come.