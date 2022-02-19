Prime Minister Holness, wife receive AstraZeneca booster shots

Prime Minister Holness, wife receive AstraZeneca booster shotsSaturday, February 19, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife, Juliet, on Saturday received their AstraZeneca COVID-19 booster shots at the St Joseph's Hospital in St Andrew.
The announcement was made by the prime minister on his social media platform.
"After taking the vaccine, it is still important to wear your mask, maintain physical distance and wash your hands with soap and water frequently," stated Holness, while sharing photographs of himself and wife with their blue booster vaccination cards.
Over 23 per cent of Jamaicans are now fully vaccinated, as the island's vaccination programme continues to lag behind other Caribbean countries.
Holness used his social media platform to encourage citizens to get vaccinated or take their booster doses.
"The COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective. It prevents severe illness, hospitalisation and death. As more vaccines become available, we encourage Jamaicans to make arrangements to get vaccinated," he said.
"If you need help scheduling your booster shot, contact the location in which you received your previous shot. If you need to get your booster shot in a location different from where you received your previous shot, visit https://t.co/AH8ocrJNgg or call: 888-One-Love (663-5683)," wrote Holness.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness began administering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines in December last year.
On February 7, the ministry announced the administering of booster doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the mixing of other vaccine brands for first and second doses.
