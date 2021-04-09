Prime Minister Holness expresses sadness at the passing of Joseph Mahfood

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed deep sadness at the passing of businessmen, Joseph Mahfood, a founding member of the Wisynco Group.

Mahfood died yesterday after a short illness. He was 78.

In a statement the Prime Minister said, “Joe was no doubt a standout Jamaican who has made a sterling contribution to our country both as a businessman and a philanthropist.”

Holness said Mahfood was the embodiment of Wisynco's mission, “to improve the lives of our people” adding that “his work helped to shape not only the company but also the lives of countless employees.”

“With Joe's guidance and first-class business acumen from which the company benefitted, thanks to his over 50 years of invaluable service, Wisynco grew to become a formidable entity,” Holness said.

“Joe was an exceptional businessman but more importantly, he believed in people and in his country,” he said.

“Joseph Mahfood was a man who cared deeply for people and had great love and respect for the natural environment. Thanks to his efforts, Food for the Poor underwent expansion and increased its capacity to render help to Jamaica's most vulnerable,” he added.

“Joe was a truly great Jamaican, his rich legacy will live on. On behalf of the Government of Jamaica, I extend sincere condolences to his immediate family, close friends, and the entire Wisynco Group as they mourn the passing of one of Jamaica's most dedicated sons. May he rest in peace, and light perpetually shine on him,” the Prime Minister said.