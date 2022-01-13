Prince Andrew stripped of military titles and patronages

Queen Elizabeth II's second son Prince Andrew, who is facing a US civil case for sexual assault, has been stripped of his honorary military and charitable roles, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

He will therefore defend the sexual abuse case against him as a 'private citizen'.

"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," a statement said.

The Duke of York will also continue not to undertake any public duties.

According to The Telegraph, a royal source has disclosed that all of Prince Andrew's roles have been handed back to the Queen with immediate effect for redistribution to other members of the Royal Family.

The decision is understood to have been taken following wide discussions amongst the Royal Family.

Prince Andrew, 61, faces a US trial and accusations of sexual assault following accusations made against him by Virginia Giuffre, who claims the Duke of York abused her in 2001 when she was 17.