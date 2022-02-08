Prince William, Duchess Kate to visit Jamaica

Prince William, Duchess Kate to visit JamaicaTuesday, February 08, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are expected to visit Jamaica in a few weeks as part of a Caribbean tour to mark the Queen's 70 years of service.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also be visiting Commonwealth nations on the trip.
The couple's visit comes months ahead of the 60th anniversary of Jamaica's independence from Britain in August.
Last week, representatives for the royals were seen on Ambergris Caye, Belize in preparation for a proposed four-day visit.
The last member of the royal family to visit Jamaica was Prince Harry in 2012. His father, Primce Charles, had travelled to the island four years earlier.
Prince Charles was in Barbados last year for the country's transition to a Republic.
