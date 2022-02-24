Prince William and Kate to make three-day visit to Jamaica next month

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prince William and his wife, Kate, are to make a three-day visit to Jamaica next month, Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has announced.

A release from King's House on Thursday says the visit will take place from March 22 to March 24.

The announcement follows weeks of speculation on whether the Royals would in fact make the trip to the island as reported by British media.

According to King's House, the official visit forms part of the celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary (platinum jubilee) of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and the 60th anniversary of Jamaica's Independence.

The Queen has visited Jamaica on six occasions, the last being in 2002 to mark her Golden Jubilee.

"Jamaica will be one of three Caribbean countries, including Belize and The Bahamas, which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit on the 2022 Royal Tour," stated King's House.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan said at Wednesday's post-Cabinet press briefing that the Jamaican government will not be paying for the visit, though some costs will be borne by the State as per protocol.