Prison visits restricted due to COVID surge

Prison visits restricted due to COVID surgeMonday, August 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have advised that due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, prisoner visits island-wide have been restricted with immediate effect.
Lawmen said that relatives of inmates who wish to drop off necessities should make contact with the police station, in order to make the necessary arrangements.
Additionally, persons are urged to make an effort to have inmates who were granted bail taken out of the lock-ups to help reduce overcrowding.
