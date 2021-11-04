Prisoner dies at Mandeville lock-up

Prisoner dies at Mandeville lock-upThursday, November 04, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The Police have confirmed that a male prisoner died this morning after he fell ill at the Mandeville police station lock-up.
The identity of the prisoner has not yet been revealed.
Head of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby, told OBSERVER ONLINE that prisoners at the lock-up were released from their cells about 5:30 am for their morning routine.
“The cell was open for them to have their shower and use the bathroom, and shortly after he showered, he fell ill. The prisoners called out (to the police) and he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead,” said Darby.
Darby said the police will now await the result of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Darby said a second prisoner also complained of feeling ill, but following checks was deemed fit.
Kasey Williams
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy