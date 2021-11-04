Prisoner dies at Mandeville lock-up

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The Police have confirmed that a male prisoner died this morning after he fell ill at the Mandeville police station lock-up.

The identity of the prisoner has not yet been revealed.

Head of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby, told OBSERVER ONLINE that prisoners at the lock-up were released from their cells about 5:30 am for their morning routine.

“The cell was open for them to have their shower and use the bathroom, and shortly after he showered, he fell ill. The prisoners called out (to the police) and he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead,” said Darby.

Darby said the police will now await the result of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Darby said a second prisoner also complained of feeling ill, but following checks was deemed fit.



Kasey Williams