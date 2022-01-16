Prisoner escapes Portland police lockup

Prisoner escapes Portland police lockupSunday, January 16, 2022
PORTLAND, Jamaica — The Port Antonio police have launched a manhunt for Mark McNeil otherwise called 'Bunny' of Vain Road, Port Antonio who escaped police custody on Sunday.
Reports are that about 4:00 am, McNeil evaded officers while he was being treated at the Port Antonio Hospital. He was in custody for house breaking and larceny.
The police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of McNeil to contact the Port Antonio Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-993-3183, the police 119 emergency, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
Meanwhile, the police are reminding members of the public that it is a criminal offence to harbour fugitives.
