Prisons get 500 self-testing kits

Prisons get 500 self-testing kitsThursday, January 27, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of National Security on Thursday handed over 500 self-testing kits to the island's prisons in an effort to strengthen the control measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Zavia Mayne, said along with adhering to the prevention and control measures, the kits will play a big role in preventing the spread of the virus.
“This will go a far way… it will be a significant aid in your efforts, your fight and response against COVID-19 with your correctional facilities,” Mayne said during the ceremony held at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston.
He said staff members at the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) have done “commendable” work to control the virus, adding that there are 94 active cases in the inmate population; 498 of them have recovered, while there are 24 staff members who are out with the infection, and 421 have recovered.
Mayne also reported that work is ongoing to improve the health of inmates, and to facilitate rehabilitation across the system, “so that they can become productive citizens when they exit the correctional facilities.”
Chief Technical Director in the ministry, Shauna Trowers, said over the past two years, the correctional staff have “worked tirelessly” to ensure safety at the institutions, and the kits will assist with “effective management” of the pandemic in the prisons.
Director of Medical Services at the DCS, Dr Donna Michelle Royer-Powe, said the donation will assist in protecting inmates and staff, as they can now do “rapid testing” once individuals are suspected of carrying the virus.
