Private Security Regulation Authority strengthens services to support private security industry

Kingston, Jamaica – The Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA) announced Thursday that it will be increasing accessibility to security personnel and companies islandwide through its new Mobile Registration Unit (MRU) and online licence renewal platform.

The initiative is aimed at boosting the registration of private security companies and personnel and creating further opportunities to engage with professionals in the industry who need to access PSRA services.

The MRU, the release stated, will facilitate security personnel registrations and renewals, and the online platform, which can be accessed at www.psra.gov.jm, facilitates licence renewals virtually.

“The need for private security continues to grow in Jamaica, and it is estimated that the sector contributes one to three per cent to the island’s GDP. As of March 31, 2021, approximately 26,500 private security personnel and 314 security companies were registered with the PSRA, in comparison to little more than 16,000 personnel and 304 security companies at the end of March 2011,” the release stated.

This growth, says PSRA’s Executive Director Rick Harris, has led to the body seeking new ways to meet the demand from private security personnel and companies.

“The MRU, and facilitation of online licence renewals, are part of the PSRA’s continued focus on improving service delivery, modernisation, and increasing access to our services. Our intention is to develop a thriving private security industry and to do that, we must engage with our community from several avenues. This is why the mobile registration unit is so important for the PSRA’s strategy to meet the growing demand in the private security industry, and there are more initiatives to come to bolster our operations,” Harris said.

The PSRA has also expanded its business operations to be more accessible to its clients through added office space in Montego Bay, St James and the refurbishing and reorganisation of its Kingston offices. All of these activities point toward an increased focus on customer service; meeting stakeholders’ needs, and improving compliance with the PSRA Act.

Senator Matthew Samuda, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security said, “The commissioning of this Mobile Registration Unit is a welcomed expansion of the Private Security Regulation Authority’s general capacity and its ability to bring individuals who work informally in the private security industry into full compliance with government standards and regulations".

He explained, "Proper regulation and compliance of the private security industry is important because private security firms contribute significantly to Jamaica’s development by providing a range of services that enhance the security of public places, residential areas, workplaces, government offices, and critical national infrastructure. The Private Security Industry is not just a facilitator of economic growth but is itself a strategic industry, crucial to advancing national security interests. Therefore, it is in the government's interest to strengthen governance and regulation of the private security sector for a coherent public-private approach to promoting increased security and safety.”

The PSRA was created to monitor and regulate the private security industry. The body was created in 1992 and is a statutory body under the Ministry of National Security.