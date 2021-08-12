Private sector, social groups urge Jamaicans to get vaccinated

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Labelling as “alarming” the current positivity rate and hospitalisations related to COVID-19 in Jamaica, a coalition of private sector and social associations is strongly urging Jamaicans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The coalition – comprising the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, Jamaica Council of Churches, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Jamaica Association of Local Government Alliance, The MSME Alliance, Global Services Association of Jamaica, Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and the Jamaica Evangelical Alliance – made the call in a statement Thursday afternoon.

“In light of the increased restrictions announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on August 9, it is becoming even more apparent that widespread vaccination to gain population immunity is critical,” the coalition said, adding that “A persistent national low vaccination rate and blatant breaches of the protocols will compel the Government to extend restrictions to reduce movement of people and the spread of the virus.”

Noting that the availability of vaccines has improved greatly when compared to the past few months and that there is the likelihood for even more vaccines to arrive in Jamaica over the coming weeks, the coalition urged people to “take advantage of the current supply of vaccine and help to save the lives of as many Jamaicans as possible.”

The coalition noted that its members recognise that there is a lot of uncertainty and conflicting information being shared about the vaccines that is resulting in hesitancy among much of the populace.

“We implore Jamaicans to review the facts – since April 2021, thousands of Jamaicans have been fully vaccinated and or have received at least one dose and the evidence does not indicate that there has been widespread negative impact on the health of individuals due to the vaccine,” the coalition said.

“On the other hand, we are sure that over 100,000 children are already experiencing learning loss and there is a real risk for that number to be increased if hybrid or online learning is to continue for another school term or year,” the statement added.

The coalition said consideration must also be given to the thousands of Jamaicans who rely on daily wages or must do their job in person who will be greatly impacted by increased restrictions including vendors, people in the entertainment industry, beauticians and barbers, and micro retailers.

“The time has come for each of us to make a choice for the greater good of the country. Each day we delay getting the vaccines into arms, is a further prolonging of the turmoil and hardship resulting from the COVID19 pandemic,” the coalition implored, suggesting that restrictions will remain until the island has at least 65 per cent of the population vaccinated.

The coalition added that some private sector companies are committed to getting their employees and their families vaccinated to ensure their safety and to get as many Jamaicans as possible back to life.

“We encourage all private sector companies to get onboard to educate and urge their staff to get vaccinated. It will take an all hands on deck approach for us to demonstrate Jamaica's resilience and to get through this challenge. Vaccines work, let us work with the vaccines,” the statement concluded.