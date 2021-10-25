Private sector and youth organisations call for resumption of face-to-face classes

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Several private sector and youth organisations have issued an open letter calling on the Government of Jamaica to urgently re-open schools for face-to-face classes as well as to share plans for learning loss recovery endured during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter was co-signed by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), National Parent-Teachers Association of Jamaica, Jamaica Association of Principals of Secondary Schools, Jamaica Youth Advocacy Network, Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Jamaica Employers Federation and the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica.

In addition to the call for the resumption of face-to-face classes, the organisations have also asked that the Government outline a structured plan that will offer more resilience in the education system as the pandemic continues.

The letter states that "Jamaica's children have lost an estimated 1.3 billion in-class hours over 19 months of physical school closures." Describing the learning loss as "staggering", the letter says the loss has been particularly hard on children "who struggle to access remote education."

It went on to state that while the teaching/learning process has been drastically affected by the prolonged closure of schools, the social and emotional toll the latter has taken on children is immeasurable.

"We cannot even measure the social, physical and emotional toll of school closures on our children, but we are certain the impact will be felt on their lives, those of their families and our country for many years to come," the letter read indicating that its time to usher in the resumption of physical classes. "The education of our children cannot be delayed anymore. As we face the biggest education crisis of our history, we must consider the cost of our inaction. That price is too high for our children to pay. The cost will continue to affect Jamaica's development prospects for generations. We have no more time to lose."

In the letter, the organisations also pointed out that "effective remedial learning, psychosocial interventions, targeted and relevant social safety net provisions and ongoing support for teachers to address the needs of the children" should be high on the Government's list of priorities. It also states that with the pandemic ongoing, the education system must be "prepared for emerging and dynamic threats and must work across sectors to achieve resilience."

This call comes following an announcement by the Central Executive of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) on Friday that they fully support the phased resumption of face-to-face classes.

Although the Government had hoped to resume face-to-face classes at the start of the 2021/2022 academic year in September, a rise in COVID cases islandwide saw the Ministry of Education extending virtual learning instead.

With less than eight weeks left in the September-December academic term, there is still no news on whether or not physical classes will resume come January. The Cabinet however, could decide today on a timetable for the resumption of face-to-face classes in public schools.