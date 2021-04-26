Private sector groups call for assailant in video to 'do the honourable thing'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), along with member associations, have called for the man involved in a violent altercation with a woman on video to 'do the honourable thing'.

In a statement this morning, the groups acknowledged that the alleged perpetrator has neither confirmed nor denied his involvement in the altercation.

“We are aware, based on statements from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, that even though the police directed two persons to seek medical treatment, they have not charged anyone arising from the videotaped assault because the two persons who visited separate police stations to make reports declined to provide statements; and, per the police, the videotape was not of a sufficiently high quality to categorically identify those involved,” the groups said.

Describing the viral video as “violent” and “disgusting”, the groups said the sheer and sustained brutality that was on display was outrageous at first sight, but noted that the outrage was exacerbated by the allegation that the perpetrator was a member of the nation's Parliament.

“We note that the alleged assailant has stepped down from representing his party's parliamentary caucus and has indicated a desire to remain in Parliament as an independent, and is in the process of applying for leave from Parliament. We do not believe that this change in status, however long it is meant to last, suffices.

“Since at this point, the alleged perpetrator has not publicly insisted on his unequivocal innocence to his colleagues and to the police, he is not of the calibre that belongs in Parliament,” the groups said.

Both the JCC and PSOJ said they are fully supportive of the call by the Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal for the re-introduction and inclusion of the Constitution (Amendment) (Impeachment) Bill on the 2021/2022 legislative agenda; the convening of a Joint Select Committee to review and hold hearings on the Bill; and the passage and enactment of the Bill in the 2021/2022 legislative year.

“Our House of Parliament cannot be seen to be delicately manoeuvring between the raindrops on demanding accountability. All Jamaica is watching,” the groups said.

Read: Advocacy groups call for George Wright's resignation

Read: JCF ends George Wright investigation

Read: Parliament says George Wright cannot sit with its MPs