Private security industry legislation to be reviewed and amended

Private security industry legislation to be reviewed and amendedTuesday, March 01, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of National Security is moving to review and amend the legislation governing the private security industry in Jamaica.
According to a release, State Minister in the Ministry Zavia Mayne said the review of the Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA) Act, which was passed in 1992, is necessary to bring clarity to the issues concerning security guards.
“One of the challenges is that there has been a long-standing issue as to how our security guards are classified, whether they are employees or… independent contractors,” he said.
He noted that the lack of clarity has left some areas open for scrutiny, and legal challenges have been mounted against some private security companies regarding the classification.
“There have been matters involving the courts regarding the statutory deductions that were either not paid or have been paid by companies. This is something that we want to look at to see if, through the PSRA, we can offer some insight, as a conciliator, to facilitate the resolution of these matters,” Mayne explained.
He noted that the process to review and amend the legislation will take time, but the Ministry is committed to seeing the procedure through.
“Of course, it is a process of consultation and research. What we want to do is to ensure that we are at a settled position on the classification of the status of a security guard,” he pointed out.
The PSRA board is in the process of finalising the policy document to guide the legislative amendments, following which it will be examined by the Ministry. Mayne said the Ministry recognises the need to speed up the legislative process and will ensure that consultations are done with the necessary stakeholders to garner their views.
“We will… get the involvement of the other players in the legislative process to do what they need to do within the shortest possible time so that these amendments and the new Bill can become a reality,” he added.
The PSRA is a statutory body under the Ministry charged with the responsibility to monitor and regulate the operations of contract and proprietary security organisations, private security guards, private investigators and security trainers.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy