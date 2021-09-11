Probe launched after COVID positive woman travels on flight from Kingston to Grand Cayman

Probe launched after COVID positive woman travels on flight from Kingston to Grand CaymanSaturday, September 11, 2021
Authorities in the Cayman Islands are conducting a probe after a woman was allowed to travel to Grand Cayman from Kingston, Jamaica on Thursday, despite her testing positive for COVID-19.
"It appears that airline agents in Jamaica missed the positive test result," a report from the Cayman News Service stated on Friday.
It was reported that after the woman and her companion disembarked the Cayman Airways flight from Kingston at the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) in Grand Cayman, a Customs and Border Control (CBC) officer checked her PCR documents and noticed the positive result.
The woman and her companion, whose nationalities have not been released, were subsequently detained and placed in government quarantine, the report said.
Additionally, all other passengers on the flight are also in quarantine and will be monitored by public health authorities in that country and Travel Cayman.
For its part, Cayman Airways said it is standard procedure for station agents in Kingston to conduct "two checks of negative COVID-19 test results before passengers are allowed to board flights bound for Grand Cayman".
The airlines president and CEO, Fabian Whorms, told Cayman News Service that given the apparent breach of the process, measures have now been established to introduce "a third check" at the gate prior to boarding in Kingston.
Whorms pointed out that, in addition to wearing fully personal protective equipment, "all Cayman Airways flight crew are fully vaccinated".
Further, he said that the crew were "completely cleared by Public Health authorities in Grand Cayman of any possible exposure" stemming from Thursday's incident.
According to the news report, Travel Cayman and the airline are now conducting probes into the apparent breach of COVID-19 health and safety protocols arising from the development.
