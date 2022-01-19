Probe launched into death of soldier in Clarendon

Probe launched into death of soldier in ClarendonWednesday, January 19, 2022
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica - A high level probe is underway into the death of a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) in Clarendon on Wednesday morning.
The deceased remains unidentified.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that the male soldier was found unconscious sometime after 6:00 am at a military base in the Effortville area of Clarendon.
He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The police have reportedly joined the JDF in the investigations of the circumstances leading to the soldier's death.
