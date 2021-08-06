Probe ongoing into death of female J'can, reportedly a sex worker, in Barbados — report

Probe ongoing into death of female J'can, reportedly a sex worker, in Barbados — reportFriday, August 06, 2021
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados— Police investigators in Barbados are continuing their probe into the death of a Jamaican woman who is believed to have been a sex worker.
The woman had been identified by the police as 44-year-old Odith Antoinette Nicole Henriques, according to a report in the Barbados Today newspaper.
Henriques was "well known" as 'Jamaikey' to residents of Nelson Street, Bridgetown.
Her nude body was reportedly found in abandoned house on Beckwith Street, Bridgetown on Monday, the newspaper indicated.
The Jamaican's death, which is suspected to have been a murder, has been the subject of much discussion in the country, including whether a serial killer has been targeting sex workers in the Bajan capital.
However, the island's Police Commissioner, Tyrone Griffith, told Barbados Today on Wednesday that there was no clear evidence to indicate whether there was a serial killer.
Instead, he disclosed that police investigations will look at "commonalities to see if there is any relationship" between the death of the Jamaican and other attacks on sex workers in the past.
Griffith also said his officers were not seeing any "significant increase" in violent attacks against women in Bridgetown, the newspaper report said.
