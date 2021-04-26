Produce the e-mails, Scott-Mottley urges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Spokesperson on Gender Affairs and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Senate, Donna Scott-Mottley, is calling for Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Kamina Johnson Smith, to produce harassing e-mails she claimed to have received from an Opposition senator for examination.

“The leader of Government Business in the Senate has declared that some years ago she was harassed by e-mails by an Opposition senator and that she had reported the matter to the police.

Read: Senate leader resurrects 'threatening e-mail issue

“Two issues arise. Firstly, the Opposition is of the firm view that any allegation of harassment against women must be pursued as a matter of course. Second, the public must have confidence in the truth of this claim that is being made about things that are said to have occurred years ago, and coming at the end of a debate in which the Government was on the defensive,” Scott-Mottley said.

“There is only one way of bringing closure to both issues, that is, for the claimed harassment e-mails to be produced for examination.”

She added: “The Opposition therefore calls upon the senator to forthwith produce the e-mails which must certainly be in her possession or in the hands of the police, as she has said.”

Johnson Smith last Friday resurrected the 2014 drama surrounding e-mail threats she claimed to have received from a colleague across the floor while she was on the Opposition benches.

Johnson Smith, who has been the Leader of Government Business in the Senate, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, since the Jamaica Labour Party's victory in the general election in 2016, did not name the perpetrator.