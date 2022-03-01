Professor Sir Hilary Beckles appointed to United Nations University council

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United Nations and its Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, have appointed Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, vice-chancellor of The University of the West Indies, to the governing council of the United Nations University.

The appointment is for a period of six years beginning May 3, 2022.

The main functions of the council are to formulate the principles and policies of the university, govern its operations, and consider and approve its biennial budget and work programme.

Council members are appointed in their personal not their institutional, national or regional capacity and selected based on their proven expertise in the academic, scientific, and educational abilities in discerning and governing educational and cultural trends.

This comes against the background of Sir Hilary’s 2021 appointment to UNESCO’s committee of globally chosen scholars to research and report on the challenges likely to confront the global university sector by 2040.

Commenting on his appointment, Sir Hilary said: “I am greatly honoured to be a part of the work of the United Nations University, and to contribute to its legacy of excellent governance.”

“It is a great cause to serve the world’s university in an area associated with my lifelong engagement: how a university can be at once excellent and ethical in its performance,” he added.