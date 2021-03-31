Property taxes due April 1

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising all property owners that property tax payments for the 2021/2022 fiscal year become due on April 1, 2021.

The TAJ system has been updated to reflect the liabilities for the period and is now available for online payments, TAJ said.

Property owners will have until April 30 to make their payments without any penalty being applied.



Payments can be made on TAJ online, and this year, additional payment options are also available as National Commercial Bank customers are now able to use their online banking platform to pay by adding TAJ as a payee.