Proposed New Negril area to boost tourism, jobs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The proposed development of the New Negril area over the next 20 years is expected to result in the creation of additional resort rooms, attracting more than 1.6 million tourists per year, with the potential to generate annual revenues of over US$218.8 million.

It is also expected to create 31,552 direct jobs and a similar amount indirectly over the medium to long-term.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Everald Warmingto while making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

He noted that this anticipated development falls under the draft New Negril Master Plan, which the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has completed at the request of Cabinet.

“The New Negril Master Plan will provide the strategic direction for the management and growth of the area over the next 20 years… the plan was developed at a cost of $38 million and prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and other stakeholders,” Warmington said

The plan proposes densities of 75 habitable rooms per hectare inland and plot area ratios of 1:1 and 1:2 at selected areas along the coastline. This is expected to create an additional 19,357 resort rooms.

“The boundary of the master plan area stretches south-westerly from the community of Esher in the north (adjacent to Lucea) to the parish border of Hanover and Westmoreland. It is approximately 58.62 square kilometres in size, with a coastline spanning 37.9 km inclusive of several bays and coves. The study area boundary extends approximately 5.5 kilometres inwards from the coastline in some sections,” informed Warmington.

He noted that the objective of the Master Plan is to make the New Negril area a model 21st century community, by creating a smart, sustainable and resilient technology-driven inclusive community where opportunities are created for every member of the community to improve their quality of life in a meaningful and sustainable manner.

“This will be achieved through the diversification of tourism products, stimulating economic growth and job creation, improving the social amenities and physical infrastructure while preserving the natural and fragile ecology of the area without compromising the opportunities for future generations,” said Warmington.