Prosecution rests case in George Floyd murder trial

Prosecution rests case in George Floyd murder trialTuesday, April 13, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, United States (AFP)— Prosecutors rested their case on Tuesday against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer on trial for murder and manslaughter for the death of George Floyd.
"Your honour, the state of Minnesota rests," prosecutor Steve Schleicher told Judge Peter Cahill.
Prosecutors called nearly 40 witnesses during the first two weeks of the high-profile trial including medical experts, current and former police officers and bystanders to Floyd's May 25, 2020 arrest.
The 45-year-old Chauvin, who is white, was seen in a video taken by a bystander kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as the handcuffed 46-year-old Black man complained repeatedly that he "can't breathe."
The video touched off protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States and around the world.
After the prosecution rested its case, Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, began his presentation by calling a police officer to the witness stand who was involved in an arrest of Floyd a year earlier.
