Prosecutor seeks meeting with Haitian PM in president's murder probe

Prosecutor seeks meeting with Haitian PM in president's murder probeMonday, September 13, 2021
|
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – Haiti's chief public prosecutor invited Prime Minister Ariel Henry to meet with him in the coming days as part of an ongoing investigation into the slaying of President Jovenel Moïse.
The chief prosecutor, Bedford Claude, noted that Henry spoke with one of the main suspects in the case just hours after the killing.
The invitation noted that Henry had multiple phone calls with fugitive Joseph Felix Badio, who once worked for Haiti's Ministry of Justice and authorities say had a key role leading up to the July 7 killing of the president at his private home.
Claude, Port-au-Prince's chief prosecutor, said two of the calls occurred at 4:03 am and 4:20 am (local time) on July 7 just hours after the killing. He said evidence shows that Badio was in the vicinity of the president's home when the calls were made.
Claude told the prime minister that he was requesting a meeting with him to verify the content of those conversations, although he implied it wasn't mandatory.
“The head of the criminal prosecution would be grateful if you so wish, taking into account the restrictions given your status as a senior state official,” the invitation read.
He added that the invitation issued to Henry was justified given what he called a “case of extreme gravity for the nation” and a power vacuum that prevented authorities from obtaining prior authorization from a president to request that Henry appear at the public prosecutor's office.
The invitation sent to Henry comes as authorities seek to arrest additional suspects in the slaying, including Badio.
More than 40 suspects have been arrested in the case, including 18 former Colombian soldiers who recently accused Haitian police of torture. A police spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.
Last month, a Haitian judge appointed to oversee the investigation stepped down, citing personal reasons. The move came after one of his assistants died under unclear circumstances.
A new judge has since been appointed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy