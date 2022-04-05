Prosecutors appeal against Jah Cure's acquittal on attempted murder charge

The Netherlands Public Prosecution Service has lodged an appeal against Jah Cure's acquittal for attempted murder.

"We've lodged an appeal to the Court of Appeal today against the acquittal for attempted murder. No hearing has been held. In the Court of Appeal, three senior judges hear the entire case again. At this higher level, the trial procedure is virtually identical to that in the lower courts," Franklin Wattimena, press officer of the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service, said.



In March, reggae star Jah Cure was convicted of attempted manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison in the Netherlands. The Behind These Prison Walls singer was found not guilty of attempted murder by the court, which rejected his self-defence claim. But now the Dutch prosecutors appear to be taking aim at him once again to overturn his acquittal on attempted murder charges.

Jah Cure's legal team may choose to appeal the ruling in the Netherlands Court of Appeal. It was not immediately clear if that appeal has been lodged yet.

Cure was arraigned in a Netherlands court last year and spent his 43rd birthday as well as Christmas and New Year's Day behind bars. Jah Cure, given name Siccaturie Alcock, was involved in a stabbing incident involving event promoter Nicardo 'Papa' Blake on October 1 at Dam Square, in the city centre of Amsterdam.

Jah Cure was in Amsterdam for a performance.

The True Reflections singer has had previous run-ins with the law. He was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, rape and robbery with aggravation and following his conviction, received a 15-year sentence in 1999, but was released early in 2007 after serving eight years. Four years later, he went on trial on drug possession charges after police found a small quantity of marijuana in the artiste's motor vehicle during a spot check in St Andrew.



Jah Cure is known for songs including Longing For, Call On Me, and Unconditional Love.