Proteas braced for response from 'dangerous' Windies, says Rabada

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — South Africa will be taking nothing for granted when they meet West Indies on Tuesday in the Twenty20 World Cup.

Marquee fast bowler Kagiso Rabada said Monday the Proteas were not reading too much into the Caribbean side's embarrassing 55 on Saturday, which led to their six-wicket defeat at the hands of England.

“They're a dangerous team. You can't underestimate anyone,” warned Rabada.

“Tomorrow is a new day. We're going to have to go and be as disciplined as we were in our first game. We cannot take anything for granted.

“That's pretty much it. It's a new game, and they're an incredibly strong, powerful team — T20 team especially.”

West Indies are reigning champions after winning the last T20 World Cup five years ago in India but have not hinted at the same form this time around.

They lost both official warm-ups to Pakistan and Afghanistan by wide margins last week and the result against England marked their third defeat on the trot in the tournament.

South Africa faced West Indies in a five-match series in the Caribbean last June, edging them 3-2 in a competitive series and Rabada said the Proteas were aware of the need to bring their best game in order to win.

“We obviously have our tactics so we're going to need to make sure that we come with the same intensity and execute our tactics,” Rabada stressed.

“With the strategy that we have sort of built up, it's just about having the strategy, having the tactics and then executing it.

“West Indies are going to be looking to come back really strong. We can't underestimate them. You can never estimate the West Indies. In fact, you can't underestimate any team, especially in a World Cup.

“The game that they played against England, that's behind. [Tuesday] is a completely new day so we're going to have to go and deliver the goods, but at the same time enjoy it and have a smile on our faces.”

South Africa and West Indies are two of the winless sides in Group 1, along with Bangladesh, after defeats in the opening matches last weekend.

While South Africa went down by five wickets to Australia, Bangladesh suffered a five-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka.

Rabada said South Africa were aware of the need to improve on their first outing, especially with the bat, after managing only 118 batting first.

“It obviously wasn't the ideal start with the bat and rarely do you ever have a perfect cricket game, although you would want both departments to balance each other out,” he explained.

“If you also have a look at Australia, as well, we bowled extremely well, but yeah, their bowling outshined their batting, too.

“So, I guess it was probably a day for bowling. But in saying that, it's no excuse. We know that we have to perform well in all departments. We've analysed what we have needed to do and the guys are on it at the training grounds.”