Protect the environment, fragile ecosystems, Frazer Binns urges J'cans

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Spokesperson on Land, Environment and Climate Change, Senator Sophia Frazer Binns, has called on all Jamaicans to get involved in the protection of the environment and fragile ecosystems.

Frazer Binns' call comes during this week's (June 1-8) observation of National Environmental Awareness Week under the theme 'Ecosystem Restoration'.

She also noted the start of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), which she says is a critical time as climate experts have warned that this decade is the last to prevent, slow, and reverse ecosystem degradation.

This period overlaps with the deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals aimed at improving the quality of life for all inhabitants of planet earth, Frazer Binns said, adding that as a Small Island Developing State, Jamaica is even more vulnerable to the effects of climate degradation.

“We need to get all of our people engaged and involved in the protection of our environment and our fragile ecosystems. The Government has to lead by example.

“We need a renewed commitment to protect and rebuild our mangrove ecosystems; to stem the depletion of our forests including the cockpit country; oceans, rivers and other natural resources,” Frazer Binns said in a statement released today.

She noted that successive Governments have failed to demonstrate sufficient commitment to environmental protection.

“Our coasts, wetlands, flora and fauna continue to be destroyed for economic gain without any consideration for the environmental effects on our country and people.

“As we observe Environmental Awareness Week 2021, World Environment Day on June 5th and World Oceans Day on June 8th, we must agree that conservation, management and restoration are essential components of our local response to the climate crisis,” Frazer Binns continued.

The Opposition spokesperson stressed that “we cannot separate environmental protection from economic growth”.

“The main driver of our economy, tourism, demands that we keep our sea and rivers clean and our flora and fauna healthy and beautiful. Jamaica's attraction as the land of wood and water is a powerful reminder that as a people we have a duty to protect this legacy and guard it for the use of generations to come,” she said.

“If we do what is necessary to protect our sea, rivers and land, we will safeguard the economy, provide jobs, enhance food security and population health,” Frazer Binns explained.

She said as a first step, the Opposition is calling for more immediate, practical and proactive actions to be taken, to preserve and restore our environment.

These, the senator said include but are not limited to:

The consideration of the impact of climate change in all land use planning and approvals for developments;

The continuous replanting of trees to attain re-forestation;

Legislating specific procedures for conducting Environmental Impact Assessments;

Use the provisions of the Mining Act to delineate no mining areas in all ecologically sensitive areas in Jamaica with appropriate sanctions for breaches;

Undertake a Geo Spatial Planning for our oceans.

Government led National Ocean and land clean up campaigns to protect our rivers and oceans. Even more critical with the necessary national use of disposable face masks which has become an increasing environmental hazard

“The Government has a duty to create enabling conditions to protect the environment. This Environmental Awareness Week coupled with The United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration gives us a new opportunity to put our environment first. We have a sacred duty to reverse deforestation, restore our forests, protect our mangroves and waterways and keep our air clean. Let us commit during this decade to make the change for restoration,” Frazer Binns said.