Public defender to assist woman whose baby died under controversial circumstances at hospital

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Public defender Arlene Harrison Henry says her office is prepared to assist Shanique Armstrong, the 26-year-old woman whose baby died under controversial circumstances at Spanish Town Hospital last week Wednesday.

A meeting is scheduled between the two parties in the coming days.

“Whatever services we have here that can be of assistance to her including any need for legal representation that arises, this office is available to render such help to the young lady. It is also available to all persons who have had this sort of experience,” Harrison Henry told OBSERVER ONLINE this morning.

The Sunday Observer first reported on Sunday that the 26-year-old Armstrong visited the hospital for a recurring cough but ended up delivering her baby on her own in the company of strangers.

Armstrong, who went into preterm labour while on a bed in the waiting area of the hospital's Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department, told the Observer that her cries for help went unanswered by hospital staff, including nurses, whom she said insisted that they were not trained to deliver babies.

No doctor was reportedly available at the time.

Armstrong, who was 24 weeks pregnant, said the infant died sometime after her delivery.

Kimone Francis