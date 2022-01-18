Public hospitals only accepting emergency cases amid COVID surge

KINGSTON, Jamaica — All public hospitals will be restricted to conducting emergency services only effective Wednesday, January 19.

The announcement, made by the Ministry of Health and Wellness on Tuesday, comes as several of the country's public hospitals face increased pressure due to the growing number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases along with decreased staff coverage as a result of sick healthcare workers.

Up to Sunday, there were some 682 people in hospital isolation for COVID-19, of which 486 were positive and 196 suspected.

“All our hospitals are seeing increased numbers and several of the larger hospitals are over 90 per cent capacity with some over 100 per cent. At the same time, there is an increase in admissions for other illnesses. As a result, all public hospitals are operating on emergencies only,” Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton advised in a press release.

“Persons should exercise discretion in going to the hospitals at this time,” the minister said, adding that elective cases are being postponed to new dates of which members of the public will be later advised.

The ministry further encouraged people to get vaccinated and follow the prevention and control measures including wearing masks, washing hands frequently and exercising the six feet physical distancing rule. Members of the public are also urged to avoid gatherings and stay at home if ill.