Public official pleads guilty to corruption charge

Public official pleads guilty to corruption chargeMonday, April 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Integrity Commission says a public official this morning pleaded guilty to corruption charges in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court Criminal Division, in Half Way Tree.
The commission, in a statement, said Dr Gitanjali Baburam is being prosecuted for failure to file, without reasonable cause, statutory declarations for each declaration period from December 2012 to December 2017.
Baburam was at the time employed to the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA). According to the Integrity Commission, she earned in excess of the prescribed amount of $2,000,000 as follows:
Declaration Period Total Emoluments
December 31, 2013 $2,728,783.85
December 31, 2014 $6,865,378.09
December 31, 2015 $8,968,480.72
December 31, 2016 $9,977,603.01
December 31, 2017 $12,340,269.84
“Dr Baburam had failed to comply as at March 18, 2020, being the time of the completion of investigations into the matter. No reasonable cause has been presented for the failure to comply with these obligations,” said the commission.
She entered a plea of guilty on all counts and is to be sentenced on Monday, June 7.
