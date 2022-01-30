Public viewing of Robbie Shakespeare's body set for February 6

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says the public will be able to participate in the farewell to the late Reggae musician and record producer Robbie Shakespeare of Sly and Robbie fame.

Shakespeare, who had been ill for an extended period, died at age 68 at his home in Florida, United States in December.

Grange, who is handling the arrangements in collaboration with the Shakespeare family, said the public will be able to view the body of the late bassist on Sunday, February 6, at the National Indoor Sports Centre.

The body will be available for viewing from midday to 3 pm. Condolence books will also be opened at the Centre.

“We know that members of the public have been waiting for a chance to say goodbye to Robbie, who — along with Sly — has contributed so much to our music,” the minister said.

“As we are still operating under COVID conditions, we cannot host a big event. But we think this is an appropriate way to allow our people to express their appreciation for this talented musician while observing the necessary health and safety protocols,” she added.

According to the ministry, the funeral service and interment will be attended by close family and friends and will not be open to the general public.

However, arrangements will be made for live streaming of the service on Monday, February 7, on social media and PBCJ.