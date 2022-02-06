Public viewing of the body of Robbie Shakespeare ongoing at National Indoor Sports Centre

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The public will have until 3:00 this afternoon to view the body of late reggae musician Robbie Shakespeare at the National Indoor Sports Centre in St Andrew.

The legendary bassist of the musical duo, Sly and Robbie, died on December 8 in a Florida hospital.

A statement from the Culture Ministry said the body can be viewed from midday to 3:00 pm. Condolence books have been opened at the National Indoor Sports Centre.

The culture Ministry said members of the public attending the viewing must observe COVID-19 protocols including mask wearing, hand sanitising and physical distancing.

On Monday, there will be a thanksgiving service for the life of the late musician and record producer.

Minister Grange, who is handling the arrangements, in collaboration with the Shakespeare family, said the public will be able to participate in the farewell to the musical legend.

The funeral and interment will be attended by close family and friends, but will not be open to the general public. However, arrangements will be made for the live-streaming of the service on February 7 on social media and the Public Broadcasting Corporation.