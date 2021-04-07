Puerto Rico to vaccinate anyone 16 and older

Puerto Rico to vaccinate anyone 16 and olderWednesday, April 07, 2021
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor says officials will start vaccinating all those 16 years and older beginning Monday, prompting celebrations across a US territory facing a spike in coronavirus cases.
Currently, only people 50 years and older as well as anyone 35 to 49 with chronic health conditions are authorized to receive a vaccine.
Governor Pedro Pierluisi also announced Wednesday that he is implementing more stringent measures to fight a recent spike in coronavirus infections. A 10:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew will go into effect Friday, and businesses will be forced to close by 9:00 pm. That is two hours earlier than has been allowed.
Puerto Rico has recorded more than 199,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2,000 deaths related to COVID-19.
