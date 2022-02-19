Puerto Seco Beach rubbishes discrimination claims made in viral video

ST ANN, Jamaica - The management of Puerto Seco Beach Club in Discovery Bay, St Ann is describing as "baseless and highly derogatory", statements made in a viral video by a man alleging that the beach was engaged in discrimination against blacks and locals.

Rather, the beach said, in a statement on its Instagram page on Friday, that the property is not opened to the public on selected Mondays or Tuesdays, due to other commitments.

The video, in which the man made the unfounded claims, was shared on Friday by dancehall superstar Bounty Killer, who tagged Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, to bring their attention to the situation.

Over 400 persons responded, most of whom were outraged at what the man was alleging.

The man, in the now viral video, claimed that he had gone to the beach and was not allowed access.

Further, he claimed other Jamaicans were similarly not allowed access "because they were not white".

"Only white people are allowed access to the beach Monday and Tuesday. So because of that, the Jamaica that we use to is gone," asserted the male videographer.

"How can we live in a country that we have no right?" he questioned.

But the beach property's management rubbished those assertions in the video that went viral on Friday, as the backlash was becoming swift from the public.

"On Monday night, February 14, 2022, a video was uploaded on Facebook that made baseless and highly derogatory statements regarding the operations of Puerto Seco Beach in Discovery Bay, St Ann," the post said.

It added: "We can confirm that this video was taken on that day and it should be noted that we were not open to the public."

The management of the beach property further said that, "due to commitments under contracts with various cruise lines, there are occasions on a Monday or Tuesday when it becomes necessary for us to operate."

Noting that the opening hours are usually 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, Puerto Seco Beach informed that, "We continue to offer the highest level of welcome and service to all our patrons."

Despite that assertion, Bounty Killer, whose real name is Rodney Price, went on the attack.

In tagging Holness and Bartlett, the deejay pressed the leaders on what they were "doing to the country", in light of the allegations made by the man in the video.

The veteran deejay added that citizens may have to join the Maroons and "rise up rebellion in Jamaica".

"Poverty and crime been a kill we plus unuh pandemic with locking down the ppl (people) under suppression and depression. Unuh try remember that pressure bursts hope and also made diamonds. Be very careful," declared Pryce.

"U can fool some ppl sometime but can't fool all the ppl all time. Wake up Jamaicans. Now we see the light! Let's stand up for our rights.

"GET UP STAND UP! Don't Give Up Di Fight," urged Price, borrowing lyrics from a Bob Marley song.

Instagram users concurred with Price's arguments.

"This haffi stop now @andrewholnessjm," wrote king.shizzlesherlock in response to the video.

"Ready for the revolution," commented presleygordon7.

Other persons came to the defence of Puerto Seco Beach, arguing that they would not judge the entity without an explanation.

"Hey if I can't see or hear on the video the voices of the workers at the beach saying they not accepting Jamaicans, I won't be quick to believe any video put out bcz (because) there's so much misinformation [from] people put out and we always fall for it," stated prestondayes.

"Also the beach is open from Wednesday to Sunday. Let's get proper information sometime before we come out a tarnish people and businesses," he said.

Samijay876girl commented that the beach has always been closed on Mondays and Tuesdays to the general public, regardless of race.

"This has nothing to do with racism. It is so sad that people running with this racism card and big misunderstanding without researching. So heartbreaking to see these comments," she commented.