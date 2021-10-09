'Puppy Man' charged with 2020 murder of Kingston man

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-four-year-old Kemar Harrison, alias 'Puppy Man', of Dillpath Crescent in Kingston 11, has been implicated in the shooting of death of man in the Corporate Area last year.

Harrison was charged on Tuesday with the murder of 26-year-old Kimani Duckett, who was shot in his community of Dillpath Crescent on Wednesday, July 28, 2020.

Duckett succumbed to his injuries two months later.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that about 5:15 pm, Harrison, along with four other people attacked and assaulted Duckett.

He was later seen in a gully by residents who alerted the police.

On their arrival, Duckett was seen with several injuries to his body and he was taken to hospital.

Duckett later died while undergoing treatment for his injuries on Monday, October 19, 2020, according to the police.

Following investigations, Harrison was arrested on Friday, September 24, and this week, charged with murder and conspiracy to murder.