Purity signs Shericka Jackson as brand ambassador

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Consolidated Bakeries Jamaica Ltd, under its Purity brand, has signed Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson just in time for the Easter season.

Jackson, 27, an Olympic and World Championships 400m bronze medalist was one of Jamaica's standout athletes at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, winning a bronze medal in a Jamaican sweep of the 100m and later anchored Jamaica to a gold medal and new national record in the 4x100m relay.

Jackson tweeted last Easter that Purity Easter Bun was on her list of things to eat when she returned home from her Olympic adventures.

The company sated the sprinter's sweet tooth just shy of 48 hours after her return to Jamaica with a package of Purity buns, not just for her but also for members of her community in Shaw Park Heights community, Ocho Rios in St Ann.

Now, Purity has officially signed the Olympic sensation.

“Shericka is such a bright light and such a great fit for everything we stand for here at Purity Bakery,” marketing officer Russanette Dennis said.

“We're so honoured to have her represent the brand and we're happy that both our brands complement the others' lifestyle,” Dennis continued.

The company further expressed pride in Jackson's journey, her resilience and her rise, adding: “We can't wait to see where this partnership takes us.”

In February, Jackson became the first brand ambassador for Scotiabank, her first local corporate endorsement deal.

