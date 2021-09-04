Purpose-driven Janeil Grant hopes to impact lives through teaching

It is said that we were all created with a purpose, an undeniable calling that usually directs us along the path that most fulfills us. However, sometimes we drift from our purpose and then the reality sets in that we are not happy.

But it is never too late to return to the path of your purpose, as depicted by Janeil Grant who was a few courses away from completing a Bachelor of Science degree in the Dental Hygienist Programme at the University of Technology (UTech), when she realised that this was not the life she yearned for.

The 27-year-old had a passion for teaching, that could not be ignored.

Afterall, she is from a family of teachers. With a mother and brother already in the noble profession and a father who is a preacher, being an educator is in her blood.

Grant admitted that she was in need of a change while she studied at UTech, and this was magnified in her work.

“I was doing well enough but there were occurrences of me failing some courses and that's when I realised and asked myself 'why am I wasting my time doing something that I actually don't want to do?'

“So I came to the hard decision of switching career choices and doing the Bachelor's degree I am currently doing,” she said.

She took a leap of faith and began her journey at the Bethlehem Moravian College in 2018 where she is completing a Bachelor's degree in primary education.

But the road to get there was filled with confusion and doubt as Grant shared that she did not want to disappoint her parents, nor was she certain of success in this new venture.

“I think it [questioning my decision] was mainly built around the energy of not wanting to disappoint my parents and other persons who were looking up to me,” she said, adding “I felt like a failure and it was very confusing when I looked around and saw other persons how they had their lives together and they were doing what they wanted, and I was in a place where I wasn't sure about my career path.

“I had some things in mind but I could not find my way. So I felt trapped between the choice of what people would say and not wanting to disappoint, and the added anxiety of making that big step and not knowing whether you are going to actually succeed at it,” Grant shared.

When asked why she chose teaching, Grant shared that she has always had a passion for knowledge, though, she was not sure if it was something that she wanted to do in the long term.

“Honestly I have had a passion for it [education] for a very long time, but I wasn't sure though. I actually love children and I have a passion for knowledge and transferring knowledge from the time I was young,” she said, “But I just thought it was something that I did, never thought it would be something that I would want to do as a career because, as a young person, when you consider a salary, teaching is not the first thing that comes to mind and so I think that kind of help the issue. I know this was something I was passionate about but I wasn't strong in my pursuit of it.”

Grant shared, however, that she is happy that she made the change, which has shown in her studies as she has maintained a grade point average high enough to have kept her on the principal's honour roll throughout her time at Bethlehem. She added that she hopes to stay on the prestigious list as she starts her final year in September 2021.

“I am an honour student, which I am very proud of. I got to experience some areas of myself that I didn't know existed, venturing out into this new journey. I remember when I just started Bethlehem I was just so driven, nothing seemed impossible and this came out in my grades. I have been on the principal's honour roll since first year and my aim is to remain there in my final year and acquire my first class degree. Things are much better,” she said smiling.

She added that she chose Bethlehem rather than acquiring this degree in education at the University of Technology because the institution had the added benefit of being located in her home parish of St Elizabeth. That way, she was close to her support system.

“I wanted to be home; I wanted to be amongst people who I actually knew deeply like my parents and family members who actually go to Bethlehem. When I asked around, in addition to wanting to be home, Bethlehem is the only tertiary institution in the parish. It is highly recommended by friends and family, and it was close to my home so I went there. It is a really good school,” Grant said.

Now that she is almost at the end of this journey, Grant is proud of what she has achieved and the lessons she learned to get to where she is.

“I have learnt a couple lessons; I would say for one I have learnt to trust my gut. Sometimes we know what we want but we allow ourselves to be influenced by what is happening around us and influenced by other people,” Grant said,

“Having to switch [career interests] there were a lot of people who were not in agreement with me so I had to be absolutely sure that this was what I wanted to do. Knowing what you want and what you don't want is very important and that is the lesson I learnt- to trust myself and be confident in my decision.”

With new lessons learnt and a Bachelor's degree in Education in hand, Grant hopes for a future where she can have an impact on the lives of the students she comes in contact with. She shared that her ultimate goal is education psychology but for now, being in the classroom, and molding young minds remains her passion.